Lunch-In with Leaders looks to inspire kids

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some Oregon K-12 students took part in a lunch-in today learning about business leadership from a local business giant.

The Zoom meeting featured the Co-founder of Dutch Bros, Travis Boersma.

It’s part of a series of online meetings to get kids interested in leadership, as well as thinking about possible career paths.

“Probably my favorite part of the organization is how people develop into the better versions of themselves that they wanna be,” said Boersma.

Junior Achievement will hold Lunch-in with Leaders throughout the month for Oregon students.

Next week the kids will talk with Cedric Hudson from Portland shoe giant, Adidas.

