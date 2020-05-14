Lunch-In with Leaders looks to inspire kids

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some Oregon K-12 students took part in a lunch-in today learning about business leadership from a local business giant.
The Zoom meeting featured the Co-founder of Dutch Bros, Travis Boersma.
It’s part of a series of online meetings to get kids interested in leadership, as well as thinking about possible career paths.
“Probably my favorite part of the organization is how people develop into the better versions of themselves that they wanna be,” said Boersma.
Junior Achievement will hold Lunch-in with Leaders throughout the month for Oregon students.
Next week the kids will talk with Cedric Hudson from Portland shoe giant, Adidas.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]