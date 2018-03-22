Major Crime Team investigating suspicious death in Klamath County

Klamath County, Ore.- The Klamath County Major Crime Team is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on Wednesday, March 21, in a wooded area north of Beatty.
The deceased was identified as Jack James Hasbrouck, 35. While investigators didn’t immediately release details about how or where Hasbrouck’s body was found, the District Attorney’s office did say police are following up on leads in the case.
Oregon State Police detectives are leading the investigation and asking anyone with information to call the Oregon State Police Southern Command center at 541-883-5711. People can also leave anonymous information on the Klamath Falls Police Department tip line at 541-883-5334.
