Man accused of deadly Portland park shooting pleads guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A man who was arrested and charged with killing a person in a mass shooting at northeast Portland’s Normandale Park in 2022 changed his plea to guilty during a hearing on Wednesday.

Benjamin Smith faced nine charges, including second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, but pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial court appearance last year.

Deputies brought Smith into a courtroom in a wheelchair for Wednesday’s hearing in Multnomah County Circuit Court. More than a dozen people were gathered to watch the proceedings, including survivors of the shooting — many of them visibly tense, with tissues in hand. Judge Christopher J. Marshall acknowledged that the hearing would be difficult for some people, calling it a “horrific situation.”

Not long after the judge’s entrance, Smith confirmed his change of plea to guilty on all nine counts.

Smith is accused of firing gunshots at a group of Black Lives Matter supporters who were gathered for a protest and march at the park near Northeast Halsey Street and 57th Avenue on February 19, 2022.

According to witnesses, Smith, who lived across the street from the park, harassed the group of people and yelled at them to leave. The group of people then told Smith to leave them alone and go home. Smith allegedly took out a gun and fired shots at the group, court documents said.

Sixty-year-old June Knightly was shot in the head at close range and died, according to court documents. In the wake of the shooting, friends of Knightly told KGW that she regularly attended demonstrations and would often provide security or direct traffic.

Four other people were injured and hospitalized in the shooting. Smith was also shot in the hip area when one of the demonstrators returned fire. He was taken to the hospital and later released, going directly to jail.