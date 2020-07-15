New Editor at Klamath Falls Herald & News

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new editor is completing his first week on the job at the Klamath Falls Herald and News.
Tim Trainor has spent the past week getting acquainted with the job, and Klamath Falls.
“It’s pretty overwhelming.” Sums up Trainor. “Getting dropped into a new place… To figure out what the local culture is, who do I need to talk to – who do I need to meet.”
Trainor has been in the newspaper business for more than 10 years, with stops in Oregon, Montana, and Idaho.
“I went back to the University of Oregon.” Trainor notes. “Got a masters in multi-media journalism.”
Trainor says some changes are ahead for the Herald and News. “To increase the art, both in print, and online – I think we’ll do a lot more video and audio work.”
Trainor says the pandemic poses fresh challenges. “As a newsroom, we’re trying to be flexible, we’re trying to do our best to get the community through these strange times.”
If the job is done right, Trainor believes the community will benefit. “A community is better when good journalists are asking tough questions, and doing hard work.”
