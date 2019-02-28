Man accused of shooting, killing 2 men requests bail hearing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Attorneys for a man facing two charges of aggravated murder are asking a judge to grant him bail.
A motion was filed this week by Trevor Gilmore’s attorneys.
Gilmore is being held at the Josephine County jail without bail.
Police say Gilmore shot and killed Justin Severnak and Christoper Lyon the day after Thanksgiving.
Family members previously told NBC5 News the three men got into an argument before shots were fired.
In a 157-page memo, Gilmore’s attorneys claim he should be given bail because their client acted in self-defense.
NBC5 News reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment but, they’re unable to comment on the facts of the case due to ethical issues.
A date for Gilmore’s release hearing has not been set, but it should be soon.