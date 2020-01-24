Non-profit works to increase Rogue Valley graduation rates

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local nonprofit has been working on raising graduation rates at some Rogue Valley-area schools.
United Way of Jackson County started the initiative back in 2012 with a goal of a 100 percent graduation rate for the class of 2020.
The program is at Eagle Point, Illinois Valley, and the Medford public high schools.
The schools all have staff who work one-on-one with students to not just motivate them, but help remove any barriers they may be facing getting that diploma.
Although the non-profit didn’t meet the 100 percent goal this year, United Way of Jackson County Board President Chris Dubose says they’ve made significant strides.
“At the time, we were in the 60 percent tile for graduation rates for high school seniors and today we’re at the 80 percent tile,” he said. “So we’re really on track and the group has done a great job moving the needle for graduation.”
Dubose says the program started with 1,200 students and now has over 1,300.
More than half of the students have been a part of the program since the 5th grade.
