Man arrested after bakery burglary

YREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Montague Tuesday morning, accused of burglarizing a bakery.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Arnold David Farmer III broke into Kathy’s Deli and Bakery early this morning.
Deputies say they were called to the bakery around 6 a.m. after reports of a possible burglary suspect walking on 6th Street. SCSO requested help from the California Highway Patrol and an officer from CHP was able to locate and detain Farmer.
He’s now booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka for possession of stolen property and a parole violation.