Man arrested after Eagle Point pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man was arrested for leading police on a chase in the Eagle Point area early Tuesday morning.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on July 10 a deputy tried to pull over a white Infinity G35 for a traffic violation on Highway 62 near Shasta Avenue. But the driver of the Infinity, later identified as 54-year-old Allen Dale Mitchell, didn’t stop. He continued northbound through Eagle Point, eventually turning onto Butte Falls Highway where he stopped in the middle of the road. Mitchell was able to run for a short distance before he was taken down by a deputy while actively resisting. A second deputy helped subdue Mitchell and take him into custody.
JCSO said a drug-detection dog was brought to the scene, where it alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle Mitchell had been driving. It was searched and investigators found methamphetamine, heroin and items that were possibly related to drug sales. 15 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk.
27-year-old Lydia Mae Davis, one of Mitchell’s passengers, was taken in for a probation violation. 22-year-old Taylor Nicole Shull was also a passenger. She was cited and released for unlawful possession of heroin.
Mitchell was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering and other charges related to drug possession. His bail was set at $75,000.