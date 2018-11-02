Man arrested after Eagle Point standoff in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man involved in an eight-hour stand off with police was arraigned Thursday.
His bail was increased from $100,000 to $500,000.
Warren Alexander Rich was arrested 1 week ago yesterday, after his mother called 911 saying he was threatening her with a rifle.
Police say Rich was firing multiple shots from inside the home and then came out and shot at a deputy.
Two of them fired back.
Yesterday, a Jackson County grand jury indicted rich on 10 charges including attempted murder, attempted assault and burglary.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.