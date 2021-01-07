Man arrested after fight during Oregon protest

Home
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon man was arrested after a fight broke out during a protest in Salem.

Oregon State Police said on Wednesday, troopers were monitoring a protest at the Oregon State Capitol. At about 2:00 p.m., a group of count-protesters arrived and a fight broke out between opposing sides.

Officers were reportedly able to quickly handle the situation and keep the groups separate for the rest of the day.

OSP said one man was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was identified as 43-year-old David Willis of Lincoln City. More charges may be added in the future.

