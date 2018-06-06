Home
Man arrested for alleged baseball bat assault

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A suspect who allegedly assaulted a victim with a baseball bat is now in the Josephine County Jail.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, an assault was reported on June 5 in the 200 block of East River Street in Cave Junction.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found the assault victim inside a neighbor’s house with injuries to the head.

During the investigation, JSCO said they determined the victim had been struck with a baseball bat, likely by Martin White of Cave Junction.

White was arrested and charged with assault and menacing.

The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

