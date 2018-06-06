Scouts airlifted from frigid mountaintop

The group became separated from their troop on Sunday and spend the night in a snow cave, where temperatures dipped to 17 degrees.
At more than 10,000 feet, Mount Baker’s altitude makes any rescue a challenge. The weather wasn’t helping much either. Conditions didn’t allow the rescue helicopters to fly until Monday morning.
Crews from the U.S. Border Patrol and Naval Air Station Whidbey flew in for the search. Navy Lt. Chris Pitcher calls it “one of the tougher missions I’ve ever had.”
“There were multiple thunderheads and other clouds surrounding the mountain. It was a relief to see the top of the mountain and know that it wasn’t clobbered in weather. That at least gave us a chance,” Pitcher said.
