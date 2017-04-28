Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 13-year-old

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Josephine County man wanted for sex crimes was arrested in Jackson County.
According to Oregon State Police, an investigation was opened in 2014 after police learned of an allegation of sexual contact between a 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man.
When the girl disclosed the allegations, the suspect moved out of the area.
OSP said the suspect, identified as Wesley Allen Healer, moved back to the Josephine County area in 2016.
After being interviewed by detectives, prosecutors presented the case to a Josephine County grand jury on April 18, 2017.
The grand jury returned an indictment against Healer, now 23-years-old, with charges of sex abuse, rape and sodomy.
On April 27, Healer was arrested in Jackson County without incident.