Man arrested in connection with Cave Junction shooting

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said on April 9 at around 2:00 a.m., troopers responded to Art’s Red Garter Steakhouse in Cave Junction.
When police arrived at the scene, the found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Andre Dwayne Wright from Cave Junction.
Police said Wright was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
On April 26, police in Los Angeles arrested a subject in connection with the shooting, 26-year-old Jacob Morgan.
Police have released no further details about the shooting, but they urge anyone with information to call police at 541-618-7988.