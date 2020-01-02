Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child

WHITE CITY, Ore. – An elderly man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child in White City.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on January 1, 78-year-old Marcial Palomares-Aguilar was arrested on sex abuse charges related to a child who was babysat by his wife at their White City home in the 2700 block of Falcon Street.
Palomares-Aguilar was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of sex abuse in the first degree and sex abuse in the third degree. He’s being held on $255,000 bail.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-8333.