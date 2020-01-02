New Jackson County Jail ballot proposal approved for May ballot

The ballot initiative to fund a new Jackson County jail is on to voters after approval from commissioners.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve sending the proposal to the ballot in May Thursday morning.
First, two public hearings will be scheduled for voters to voice their thoughts on the proposed 800 bed jail
“The exchange of information over time has proven beneficial and just getting to the bottom line, it will rest in the hands of the voting public,” said Commissioner Bob Strosser.
The first hearing will be on February 5th.
Every Jackson County city approved the jail except Talent.
Without Talent’s support, the cost to voters would likely be $0.87 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
