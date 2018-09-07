Man arrested for assault after standoff in Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A man was arrested after a standoff with police in Gold Hill.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on September 6 they responded to a domestic violence incident in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue just after 10:00 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, a woman came outside of a residence with injuries consistent with an assault.
The suspect, identified by deputies as 25-year-old Cody Everett Banks, barricaded himself inside the home along with the couple’s two children. JCSO said Banks made statements about having a gun.
After a search warrant was secured, a SWAT team entered the home at 1:15 a.m. and arrested Banks without further incident. The children were not harmed.
Banks was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before being booked in the Jackson County Jail on charges of harassment, felony assault and interfering with a police officer.