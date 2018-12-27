Man arrested for brandishing replica rifle in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A man was arrested after brandishing what looked like a firearm in downtown Cave Junction.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said people reported seeing a man waving an AR-15 rifle near Taylor’s Sausage country store Thursday.
Deputies responded to the area and took the man, later identified as William Sanders, into custody at about 1:40 p.m.
Investigators found the reported AR-15 was, in fact, an airsoft rifle, a replica gun that fires plastic projectiles.
Because he was yelling and brandishing what appeared to be a gun, Sanders was charged with disorderly conduct and lodged in the Josephine County Jail.