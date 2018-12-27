Klamath County Museum gets Model ‘T’ for Christmas

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum gets a Christmas gift in the form of a 105 year old car.
The 1915 Ford Model ‘T’ was donated to the museum by John Wilcynski of Susanville, California.
While the car is not entirely original, it’s still capable of taking museum visitors on a journey through time.
“When Henry Ford had perfected mass production, and so we saw thousands and thousands of vehicles like this were made.” Explains Museum Manager Todd Kepple. “And it allowed the average American family to purchase an automobile.”
The Model ‘T’ has been professionally restored, and is fully operational.
You can get a close-up look at the car at the Klamath County Museum on Main Street.
