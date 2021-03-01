Man arrested for lighting fire at Grants Pass gas station

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man was arrested for allegedly lighting a fire at a gas station and breaking into a welding supply store in Grants Pass.
Police said at about 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 44-year-old Joshua Lee Leach was seen taking a gas hose from a vehicle that was fueling up at Pacific Pride on Rogue River Highway. Witnesses said Leach took the hose and sprayed gas around the area, eventually lighting the fuel on fire. He then ran to the neighboring Industrial Source Welding Supply and broke through the front door, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
When police arrived at the scene, they took Leach into custody without further incident, and the fire was put out before more damage was done.
Leach, who is reportedly a transient with a last known address in Pennsylvania, was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges including arson, burglary, criminal mischief, reckless endangering, and disorderly conduct.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.