Man arrested for robbing occupants of a Klamath Falls motel room

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing the occupants of a Klamath Falls Motel room at gunpoint.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday afternoon, 33-year-old Albert Elias Benavidez of Klamath Falls was staying at the Motel 6 on South 6th Street when he forced his way into someone’s room and stole items while threatening the occupants with a gun.

Police arrested Benavidez at his hotel room after a short standoff. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, theft and burglary.

Further investigation revealed the gun Benavidez allegedly used was stolen.