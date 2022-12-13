Missing man found dead on Mt. Shasta, no evidence of foul play

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A missing man was found dead in Siskiyou County.

On December 5, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office was told 69-year-old Steven Arthur Hobbs of Mt. Shasta was missing.

He was last seen at a friend’s house in the community of Mt. Shasta on the night of December 3.

Shortly after he was declared a missing person, Hobbs’ vehicle was found in Mt. Shasta’s Bunny Flat parking area.

While deputies were searching the area, a skier found Hobbs dead in the roadway about 1.5 miles past the gate heading toward the Panther Meadows campground.

“The area had recently received a significant amount of snowfall,” deputies said. “Sheriff’s Office personnel later confirmed Hobbs’ identity and notified the family. There was no evidence of any foul play, and an autopsy will be completed in the near future to determine the cause and manner of death.”

SCSO extended condolences to Hobbs’ family and friends.