Man arrested for White City shooting

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a White City mobile home park Friday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just after midnight on June 5, there was a verbal altercation near a mobile home park on the corner of 25th Street and Avenue C.
According to detectives, a 34-year-old woman left the altercation in a red Honda Civic. She was chased by a black Ford Fusion which crashed into the rear of the Civic and the intersection of Division Road and Falcon Street.
The black car was later found empty a short distance away.
While deputies were responding to the crash, they heard gunshots in the area of the mobile home park. When they arrived at the scene, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his foot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
23-year-old Andres Zavala Nuno, a resident of the mobile home park, was arrested for various charges related to the shooting.
According to deputies, the shooting and crash may have been gang related.
Detectives believe Nuno hid or discarded the handgun used in the shooting before deputies arrested him. Residents in the area of White City Mobile Estates are asked to check their yards for the handgun and to exercise caution when letting children play outside.
If anyone finds the handgun, they are advised to call police and avoid touching it.
Anyone with further information about the shooting or crash is asked to call 541-774-8333.