Man arrested in California for Medford murder

Medford, Ore. – Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide case in Medford.
Police tape was strung across the entrances to Wabash Avenue in Medford Monday morning as officers investigated a homicide.
Medford Police said at around 7:27 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report a woman found dead in a driveway.
MPD have identified the victim as 32-year-old Noemi Ruiz.
Police say she appeared to have been stabbed several times, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy.
At around 11:00 a.m. law enforcement officers in Red Bluff, California arrested a suspect, identified as 38-year-old Enrique Solis-Garcia.
He was lodged in the Tehama County jail on a murder charge.
Medford Police traveled to Red Bluff to interview Solis-Garcia, who is awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.