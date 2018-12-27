Home
Man arrested in child abuse investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a baby.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, police responded to Three Rivers Medical Center due to a report of suspicious injuries to a 4-month-old. The child was taken into protective custody.

On December 27, detectives arrested 28-year-old Levi Alan Landon in connection with the case. He was charged with assault and criminal mistreatment.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

