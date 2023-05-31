2 Eugene H.S. students connected to automated threats, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A pair of Eugene high school students were allegedly involved in a series of bomb threats.

Each week during the month of May, a person called the Eugene Police Department and said they were inside South Eugene High School armed with explosives. In some of the calls, the person claimed to be armed with a gun and threatened to hurt people.

EPD said officers checked the interior and exterior of the school after each incident to make sure students were safe.

According to EPD, police got a break in the case when a school official found an anonymous social media post offering to send threats for a fee.

The investigation eventually led to two South Eugene High School students who were involved in the four threats, EPD said.

The same types of automated threats have reportedly been happening at schools across the country and EPD is coordinating with other schools to understand how this operation worked.

Eugene School District 4J said, “These threats have been very stressful for our students, staff and families, and have highlighted areas where our system and response can be improved. Moving forward, our district will work to construct stronger response systems incorporate the feedback from those impacted.”

The names of the students are being withheld because they’re juveniles.

