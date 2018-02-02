Man arrested for stabbing, strangling his family’s dog

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man for brutally killing a dog inside a Medford home.
According to the Medford Police Department, Jordan Vogel reportedly strangled and stabbed his family’s dog at an apartment in the 700 block of Stevens Street on February 1.
A family member tried to stop Vogel, but was injured and fled the violent scene.
When officers arrived, they found the apartment vacant. The dead dog was found in a back bedroom.
Vogel was found in a parking lot adjacent to the apartment shortly after the incident. He was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated animal abuse, assault, harassment and coercion.
According to one of Vogel’s family members, he suffers from at least one chronic mental illness.
Following an investigation, police determined Vogel killed the dog during a verbal argument with his family.
Police said they’re familiar with Vogel. He was arrested last month after he assaulted an MPD officer.