Man burned alive at N. California gas station

Shasta County, Calif. – Emergency responders in Shasta County thought they were responding to a structure fire just outside of Burney, California on Wednesday night. But now, there is full-blown murder investigation after a man was reportedly burned alive.
Police said the victim, 54-year-old David Wicks, was an employee at the gas station where the incident happened.
Reno NBC affiliate KRNV reports a man walked through the Shell station around 7:00 Wednesday night and doused David Wicks with a flammable liquid—then set him on fire.
Investigators sid the man fled the scene on a black bicycle which he later abandoned four blocks away.
Community members told KRNV they’re in shock. “I’d stop in every morning before I go to work, and he’d always be there saying hi and ask me about my day, ask me about what I was doing. He was a really good caring guy,” said Michael Lyons.
Sharon Hanson said, “It’s very sad. It’s a loss for our community, and whoever did this certainly doesn’t deserve to be a part of ours. And I hope that they find him.”
David Wicks later died at the hospital, according to KRNV.
The suspect is described by police as a man between 5’6” and 5’9”. He was wearing a yellow jacket and matching pants with a black hoodie pulled over his face.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.