Man charged in White City shooting makes first court appearance

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The man charged with shooting another man in White City Sunday made his first appearance in court Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Devon Wright shot a man inside the victim’s car on February 16. Police said he then fled the scene in the victim’s car.
Wright’s charged with attempted murder and robbery, among other charges. He was held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).