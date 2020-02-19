Home
Man charged in White City shooting makes first court appearance

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The man charged with shooting another man in White City Sunday made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Devon Wright shot a man inside the victim’s car on February 16. Police said he then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Wright’s charged with attempted murder and robbery, among other charges. He was held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail.

