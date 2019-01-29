Man confesses to killing 5 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/NBC) – The 21-year-old accused of killing five people in two separate Louisiana parishes has confessed to the crimes. That’s according to sheriff’s officials from Livingston and Ascension Parish.
Authorities say Dakota Theriot fatally shot both of his parents in Ascension Parish on Saturday.
He also allegedly killed three family members in Livingston Parish with one fatal shot to the head.
Theriot was arrested on Sunday in Richmond County, Virginia after deputies received a tip he was heading to his grandmother’s home. He is now awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, Livingston Parish said, “He has confessed to killing the five victims–the two in Ascension as well as the three in Livingston Parish. He has confessed that the weapon that we recovered, which is a handgun, was the weapon that he actually used to kill the victims. He did tell us that he had gotten this weapon by stealing it from his father.”
Dakota Theriot will have an extradition hearing on Friday at 9:00 a.m.
Authorities are still trying to find a motive behind the killings.