Man dead, 3 juveniles injured in Southeast Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A shooting left one man dead and three juveniles injured in Southeast Portland near the city’s border with Gresham on Sunday night.

Authorities got a call about a shooting in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street around 8:43 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said the three juveniles, all boys, were taken to local hospitals. One of them has life-threatening injuries and the other two have non-life threatening injuries.

PPB has not identified the man who died or released the names of those injured. Police have also not released any suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.

During the investigation, police closed Southeast 162nd Avenue from Southeast Stark Street to Southeast Alder Street.