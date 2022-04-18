SOU Women’s Rugby Club qualifies for nationals

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s Women’s Rugby Club is celebrating a major accomplishment. It qualified for the national tournament in New Orleans.
The small club, who barely had enough players to make a team, won the regional championships at Boise University recently against some Division 1 universities.
The team tells us they are the only women’s rugby club in all of Southern Oregon, and they are excited to show the nation what they’ve got.
“We’re so pumped. So when we go to New Orleans we are representing southern Oregon and everybody around this area, we are really excited,” said team member, Elisabeth Rose.
Since they are a club team they do not receive much funding from the university. The team is looking for donations to raise the funds to compete for the national title in late May. The team says their goal is 20-thousand dollars for the entry fee and travailing costs, and says they have already raised 6-thousand. If you wish to contribute you can visit the universities recreation donation site here.