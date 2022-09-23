Man dies after being shot by Grants Pass officer, OSP says

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are releasing more details about an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Oregon State Police said at just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, there was a call reporting suspicious activity at a Grants Pass city park.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a male suspect running from the scene.

While canvassing the neighborhood in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, one of the officers came across an armed resident in the area of Southwest Westholm Avenue, according to OSP.

“During the encounter, the resident was shot by the officer,” OSP said. “The resident is identified as 46-year-old Mark Barrett Caldwell of Grants Pass.”

Caldwell was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He died on Thursday, September 22.

OSP said investigators are still trying to find the subject of the initial call and are seeking help from the public. Anyone with further information is asked to call 800-442-0776.