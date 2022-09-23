Medford shooting suspect sought by police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police officers are trying to find a suspect who allegedly shot someone in a neighborhood near downtown Medford.

Medford police said at about 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, a suspect drove into the Bear Creek South parking lot at the corner of Almond Street and East 9th Street.

As the suspect sat in the vehicle, the victim approached on foot. While in close proximity to the vehicle, the suspect shot the victim before speeding away.

The suspect reportedly fired several more rounds while driving from the scene. One of those rounds hit a nearby residence, which resulted in no injuries.

The Medford Police Department said a witness to the shooting was able to take the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was later transferred to a Portland-area hospital.

“Detectives are diligently working on investigative leads to identify the suspect in this incident,” MPD said. “The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.”

According to police, more details will be released as the investigation continues.