Man dies after fall on Mt. Hood

Mount Hood, Ore. – A Seattle man died after falling on Mt. Hood Sunday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:30 a.m., deputies were notified of a possible fall on Mt. Hood near the Hogsback climbing area.

Callers reported a man was severely injured after falling and sliding approximately 600 feet down steep terrain.

Rescuers were able to locate the patient, described only as a 32-year-old Seattle man.

Deputies said due to the severity of the man’s injuries, he was airlifted to a Portland-area hospital.

Once he arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man will not be released until his family has been notified.

