10 shot, 2 killed near Chicago shooting memorial

Chicago, Illinois (WBBM/CNN Newsource) – Another violent shooting in Chicago took place over the weekend.
Two people are dead and eight others hurt after suspects opened fire at a memorial for another shooting.
Just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday near 46th and Rockwell in Brighton Park, a group was praying at a memorial for a 26-year-old man shot and killed early earlier in the day.
First Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department Kevin Navarro said,
“During this memorial, two subjects came out of an alley east of the location on 46th Place and opened fire with rifles”
10 people were shot, men and women. Two of them died. Police say it’s a gang shooting – retaliation from the shooting this morning.
Police said it’s the second time in a week they’re talking about assault weapons being used in Chicago communities.
Some parents told WBBM they ran to cover their kids who were playing outside when shots broke out.
Now they say they’re scared after two shootings in the same day – and just a block apart.
Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said, “We’re moving in additional gang teams, saturation teams, and tactical teams. We are flooding the area.”
No one has been arrested, but police say they have a “good idea” who they are looking for.