Man dies after Klamath Falls pursuit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A person died after leading police on a chase through Klamath Falls.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, May 16, a police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Garrett Turnham. The officer reportedly saw “concerning behavior” and issued several commands, which were ignored. Turnham then sped away from the traffic stop.

The officer pursued the vehicle, which drove through a fence at the Mills Elementary playground. There, a female got out before Turnham continued driving southbound to East Main Street.

In the area of the 6th Street viaduct, Turnham allegedly fired a gun from his vehicle.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the area of Commercial Street and 7th Street.

According to police, it appears Turnham shot himself, taking his own life.

A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a handgun and AK-style rifle.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, speak up, ask for help, reach out to professionals. There are many resources available to everyone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States- 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. Text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.