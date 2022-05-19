Grants Pass man facing rape allegation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Grants Pass man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said detectives determined 34-year-old Trenton Scott Newman met his teenage juvenile victim at a Gold Hill church and sexually assaulted her in mid-March in the backseat of a car on McDonough Road.

On Wednesday night, Newman was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail with charges of rape, sodomy, felony public indecency, and tampering with a witness.

Anyone with further information about Newman is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-774-8333.

