Man dies on Mt. Ashland from apparent heart-related incident

MT ASHLAND, Ore. – A person died from an apparent cardiac incident at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area.

The ski area posted on Facebook that on Sunday, a 70-year-old man was found unresponsive on the mountain.

Bystanders and ski patrol members reportedly started lifesaving efforts as a Mercy Flights helicopter crew arrived to help in the ski area’s medical where. However, the man didn’t survive the apparent cardiac incident.

“Our team is devastated at this loss,” the Mt. Ashland Ski Area said. “Mt. Ashland is a very close-knit community and we care deeply for our mountain family. We are extremely grateful to all our staff, Ski Patrollers, Ashland Fire and Rescue, and Mercy Flights for their excellent response and medical care they provided. All of us here on the mountain team offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends that were affected by this loss.”

No further information was provided by the ski area.