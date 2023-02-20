Deputy shoots, injures man suspected of shooting in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KGW) — A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot an armed man in Troutdale early Saturday morning near the Home Depot on Southeast Stark Street.

The man was released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office reports. He was then arrested on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. MCSO has not yet shared the suspect’s name.

The MCSO reports it received a report of an armed man firing a weapon at windows of the Home Depot around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

MCSO deputies and Gresham Police officers arrived to the area, which is nearby Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, and ordered the man to drop his weapon, according to MCSO.

The sheriff’s office said, “as the situation developed, a deputy fired his duty weapon, striking the subject.”

The suspect was discharged from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center before being booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

No one else was reported to be hurt following the shooting, and the MCSO says that there is no current risk to the public.

Neighbors on Southwest 29th Street in Troutdale said it was surprising to hear the scene unfold outside their front doors.

“I was falling asleep, and then my mom just runs into my room screaming, ‘I’m like, what’s going on?’ And she’s like, ‘they’re shooting outside’ — I thought it was an active shooter, I didn’t know what was going on,” said Timothy Polyak.

“I just look out the window and I just see a lot of cop cars and a man laying on the ground,” he said. “My cousin lives on the other street behind and I checked my phone. I see he texted me and he’s like, ‘what’s going on? Did you hear that?’ And I was like, ‘what? Well, what did you hear?’ He just said — ‘I just heard police say ‘get on the ground’ and right after, like, a loud gunshot.”

The deputy who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident, which is standard procedure for MCSO.