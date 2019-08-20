Man flees police by running through Medford airport property

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Medford are trying to track down a man wanted for running away from an officer.
The Medford Police Department said on Monday night, 25-year-old Robert Ryan Brown was driving a rental vehicle when an officer tried to pull him over.
Brown drove the vehicle down Nebula Way, a road that dead-ends at the west-side perimeter of Medford’s airport. He then jumped out of the vehicle and hopped over a fence, running into the airport property. He was not located.
Brown is described as a six feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s reportedly wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Anyone with further information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call police. Citizens may be eligible for a reward depending upon the information received.