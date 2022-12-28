Man found dead in Bear Creek identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police released the identity of the person who was found dead in Bear Creek last week.

Police said on the morning of December 22, officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek behind the parking lot of 40 North Riverside Avenue.

The body was described by police as a man in his 50s, an MPD spokesperson said police did not know him.

On December 27, the person was identified as 63-year-old Richard Henderson.

After an autopsy was conducted, police said investigators determined the cause of death was accidental and caused by drowning/exposure. There were reportedly no signs of trauma or criminal activity.

MPD said toxicology results are pending.