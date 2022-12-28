Driver arrested after pursuit in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A convicted felon was arrested after he tried to run from police in Josephine County last week.

On the evening of December 22, 2022, a deputy with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 at the Manzanita Rest Area.

The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Kenneth Murray, reportedly refused to stop and a pursuit began.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit continued for about half a mile before the Murray stopped in the median and fled on foot across the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Deputies said Murray was eventually apprehended while trying to climb over a barbed wire fence.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly found a large quantity of illegal drugs including 184 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, 5 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of fentanyl, and various prescription medications. Scales and cash were also seized from the vehicle and the suspect.

Murray was taken into custody and charged with felony elude, misdemeanor elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of schedule 2 prescription medications, possession of schedule 3 prescription medications, and the outstanding warrant.