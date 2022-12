MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Community Health is opening its second dental clinic in Medford.

This clinic will offer affordable, high-quality care for patients regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance.

It opened today at 922 East Main Street alongside other Rogue Community Health facilities.

The grand opening celebration for the clinic is planned for January 25th.

It is being planned in partnership with the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County.