MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police have positively identified the man found dead in an irrigation canal on Tuesday.

MPD says around 9 am Tuesday, a man was found dead near Biddle Road, south of the McAndrews Road intersection.

The deceased man has been identified as 59-year-old Kurt Lund.

Officers say the cause and manner of death are under investigation, but there were no apparent signs of trauma.

The investigation is still ongoing.