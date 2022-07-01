Medford Police identify man found dead in irrigation canal Tuesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Tuesday, June 28 at 8:41 a.m., Medford Police patrol officers responded to the report of a body in the irrigation canal in the 1000 block of Biddle Road. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man and Medford Police Detectives were called to assist with the investigation. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner was also called to the scene to assist with the investigation. The deceased man has been identified as 59-year-old Kurt Lund.

At this time, the circumstances of Lund’s death are unknown and he did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

Next of kin have been notified. There are no additional changes in the status of the investigation. The investigation is still pending review from the Forensic Pathologist.