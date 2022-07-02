House fire in Eagle Point Thursday

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– A structure fire in Eagle Point prompted a response from four fire agencies Thursday.

The fire started around 4:30 after a call from 911 and information from an alert wildfire camera on Long Mountain.

Everyone was evacuated from the home but it was fully burned down.

The fire spread to around a quarter of an acre.

Samantha Didion from Jackson County Fire District 3 said, “this homeowner was a part of Fire District 3’s community connect platform, which is a platform where they can put in information about their home such as if anyone needs help exiting the residence, if they have any pets and things like that. So that gave our crews a really good heads up on what to expect when coming to this.”

Didion said that the homeowner created defensible space around the home which prevented the fire from spreading further.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.