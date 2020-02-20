Man found guilty in domestic assault case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A convicted felon and registered sex offender charged with strangling and assaulting a woman was found guilty Thursday.
On June 12, 2019, there was a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 700 block of Crater Lake Avenue. The suspect in the incident, Charles Anthony Mott Jr., allegedly strangled, assaulted and menaced a woman with a knife. He fled the scene before police arrived.
Officers tried to track down Mott over the next few days, finally catching a break on the evening June 17 when they visited the apartment again. While nobody immediately came to the door, it was apparent somebody was inside. Eventually, Mott was seen walking out onto a balcony before ducking back into the building.
Medford police surrounded the apartment with SWAT officers. A short time later, the victim was pushed out of the front door, which was shut behind her.
Unable to get Mott to exit the apartment, officers deployed gas in an attempt to flush him out. The strategy worked and he was arrested without further incident.
Mott was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for assault, strangulation, menacing, harassment, and interfering with a report.
During Mott’s trial, it was revealed the victim was his girlfriend at the time. She testified that he strangled her almost to the point of blacking out and ripped the phone away as she tried to call 9-1-1.
On February 20, 2020, Mott was found guilty of assault, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and interfering with a police report. He was found not guilty of coercion.
Mott was sentenced to 60 months in prison.