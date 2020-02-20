Infant left in Indiana “Safe Haven Baby Box”

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) – An infant that was left inside a Safe Haven Baby Box is safe and healthy.
Authorities say the child was placed in the Safe Haven box at the New Haven Fire Department on Wednesday.
Officials say the alarm went off and firefighters rushed to the scene.
The child was taken to an area hospital to be examined and is said to be in good condition.
Mariah Betz, who works with Safe Haven, touted the program’s success. “Safe Haven Baby Boxes strives to make our baby boxes available in communities and we continue to work long hours to educate the public and these baby boxes are available and how they work,” Betz said.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are designed to allow people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn without fear of criminal prosecution at any fire station.
They are equipped with alarm systems to notify 9-1-1 and staff inside the fire station immediately.
The boxes also have heating and cooling features and lock as soon as the baby is placed inside.