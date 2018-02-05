Man injured, trapped in vehicle after crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A driver survived a crash that left him trapped in a vehicle 150 feet down a wooded embankment south of Ruch.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a resident in the 8100 block of Upper Applegate Road called police Monday morning after finding a crashed car in their yard. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly still trapped inside, semi-conscious and breathing.
Firefighters responded to the scene. They were able to rescue the 29-year-old driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
While it remains under investigation, deputies determined the crash happened sometime the night before. For reasons not yet determined, the driver failed to negotiate a curve, sending the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 150 feet off the roadway.
Police have not released the name of the driver or any other details about the crash.